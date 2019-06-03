CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating the leak of a video that shows the murder of a young mother who was shot to death while holding her baby.
Brittany Hill, 24, was holding her 1-year-old daughter in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood last Tuesday when a silver Impala pulled up and one of its occupants started shooting, police said.
The video from a police surveillance camera on North Mason Avenue shows the car approaching Hill just moments before she was shot. ABC7 Eyewitness News is not showing the rest of the video because of its graphic nature.
Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, have both been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Hill's death, police said.
A judge denied bail for the men on Thursday.
Prosecutors revealed in bond court that the 1-year-old girl smiled and waved at the two suspects before they opened fire on her mother. After hearing the details of what allegedly led to Hill's murder, the judge called the crime "chilling, mind-boggling, utterly senseless if this is true."
Investigators believe this shooting was not random, but Hill was not the intended target.
Brittany Hill shooting video leaked; CPD investigating
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News