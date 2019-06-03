Brittany Hill shooting video leaked; CPD investigating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating the leak of a video that shows the murder of a young mother who was shot to death while holding her baby.

Brittany Hill, 24, was holding her 1-year-old daughter in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue in the city's Austin neighborhood last Tuesday when a silver Impala pulled up and one of its occupants started shooting, police said.

The video from a police surveillance camera on North Mason Avenue shows the car approaching Hill just moments before she was shot. ABC7 Eyewitness News is not showing the rest of the video because of its graphic nature.

Michael Washington, 39, and Eric Adams, 23, have both been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Hill's death, police said.

A judge denied bail for the men on Thursday.

Prosecutors revealed in bond court that the 1-year-old girl smiled and waved at the two suspects before they opened fire on her mother. After hearing the details of what allegedly led to Hill's murder, the judge called the crime "chilling, mind-boggling, utterly senseless if this is true."

Investigators believe this shooting was not random, but Hill was not the intended target.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinchicago shootingmurderchicago crimewoman killedtoddlerchicago violencechicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News