Chicago police officer stabbed while responding to mental health disturbance in South Chicago

By

Chicago police officers investigate after an officer was stabbed in the stomach near 90th Street and burley Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured after being stabbed while responding to a mental health disturbance in the South Chicago neighborhood Thursday night, police said.

Several officers responded to the 9000-block of South Burley Avenue at about 11:15 p.m. after receiving a report that a man was damaging an apartment that he lives in with his family, police said.

The man threw objects at officers while they were outside and then came out, running at the officers with two knives, police said.

The officers then used their Tasers on the man and police said while he was being taken into custody, he stabbed on officer in the stomach.

The officer was transported to a hospital in fair condition while the man was taken to a hospital for observation.

Charges are pending and Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagopolice officer injuredchicago crimestabbingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden takes marginal lead in GA
Illinois shatters COVID-19 daily record with 9,935 new cases
Woman found dead in forest preserve was strangled: autopsy
Chicago COVID-19 surge worse than 1st peak: CDPH
Moran Park spruce selected as Chicago's official 2020 Christmas tree
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
Show More
Chicago could see longest stretch of 70-degree days in November ever
AP FACT CHECK: Trump fabricates election corruption in press conference
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice Friday
Taste, Air & Water Show funds not in Chicago 2021 budget
Former Florida official recalls controversial 2000 election
More TOP STORIES News