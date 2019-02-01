Jussie Smollett attack: CPD supt. on 'Empire' actor: 'We have no reason to think that he's not being genuine'

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined ABC7 News This Morning to talk about crime in the city. He called the reported attack horrendous, horrible and cowardly.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People all over America are watching to see what will happen in the Jussie Smollett case, which police are invesitgating as a possible hate crime.

The actor, known for his role on TV's "Empire", told police he was beaten in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood by two people yelling racist and homophobic slurs.
RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say
Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined ABC7 News This Morning on Friday to talk about crime in the city. While he said there is nothing new to tell the public regarding the Smollett investigation, he did call the alleged attack "horrendous" and "cowardly."

"I will say this. The crime that he reported is horrendous. It's horrible. It was cowardly. We'll do everything we can," Johnson said.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack, police say
Surveillance video captured potential persons of interest in the attack on 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett , Chicago police said Wednesday afternoon.


Police have identified two potential persons of interest in the case that they would like to talk to. But so far, investigators have not found video of the attack. Johnson said while there are cameras all over the city, that is not highly unusual.

"We don't have anything that we've actually been able to view," Johnson said. "He's a victim right now, and we'll treat him like a victim. He's been very cooperative and we have no reason, at this point, to think that he's not being genuine with us."

RELATED: Jussie Smollett attack: Family releases statement, pictures of possible persons of interest released
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's family released a statement in support of him Thursday, the day after Chicago police released photos of "possible persons of interest" in his alleged attack.

