People all over America are watching to see what will happen in the Jussie Smollett case, which police are invesitgating as a possible hate crime.The actor, known for his role on TV's "Empire", told police he was beaten in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood by two people yelling racist and homophobic slurs.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joined ABC7 News This Morning on Friday to talk about crime in the city. While he said there is nothing new to tell the public regarding the Smollett investigation, he did call the alleged attack "horrendous" and "cowardly.""I will say this. The crime that he reported is horrendous. It's horrible. It was cowardly. We'll do everything we can," Johnson said.Police have identified two potential persons of interest in the case that they would like to talk to. But so far, investigators have not found video of the attack. Johnson said while there are cameras all over the city, that is not highly unusual."We don't have anything that we've actually been able to view," Johnson said. "He's a victim right now, and we'll treat him like a victim. He's been very cooperative and we have no reason, at this point, to think that he's not being genuine with us."