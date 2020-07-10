Chicago police to use Summer Mobile Patrol unit for community policing

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the call for more community policing grows, the Chicago Police Department says it wants to build on that.Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will announce the plan, which includes incorporating one of its summer crime-fighting units in community policing initiatives.The department is adding 66 more officers to the Summer Mobile Patrol unit, which is already more than 100 strong.Brown says the unit that patrols parks, beaches and neighborhoods will now also participate in community service projects every week across the city's neighborhoods as part of the effort to tackle crime and the root of it.They will partner with CPD's Office of Community Policing to help with prayer circles, food drives and more.The city says this will serve as a structure to build on as it creates a separate, specialized citywide unit to tackle violent crime, to be used where they are needed the most.Police have had similar units in the past, but they were disbanded after allegations of aggressive behavior and corruption.Many activists oppose bringing back those kind of units, calling them "terrifying." Some of them plan to hold a news conference Friday morning at CPD headquarters.