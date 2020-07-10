Chicago police to use Summer Mobile Patrol unit for community policing

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the call for more community policing grows, the Chicago Police Department says it wants to build on that.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will announce the plan, which includes incorporating one of its summer crime-fighting units in community policing initiatives.

The department is adding 66 more officers to the Summer Mobile Patrol unit, which is already more than 100 strong.

RELATED: Chicago police to launch new citywide unit to deter crime amid spike in weekend gun violence

Brown says the unit that patrols parks, beaches and neighborhoods will now also participate in community service projects every week across the city's neighborhoods as part of the effort to tackle crime and the root of it.

They will partner with CPD's Office of Community Policing to help with prayer circles, food drives and more.

RELATED: Families devastated, baffled by children killed in Chicago weekend shootings

The city says this will serve as a structure to build on as it creates a separate, specialized citywide unit to tackle violent crime, to be used where they are needed the most.

Police have had similar units in the past, but they were disbanded after allegations of aggressive behavior and corruption.

RELATED: 87 shot, 17 fatally, in Chicago July 4th weekend violence, police say

Many activists oppose bringing back those kind of units, calling them "terrifying." Some of them plan to hold a news conference Friday morning at CPD headquarters.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcrimechicago shootingfatal shootinglori lightfootgun violencechicago violencechicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
Boy, 12, drowns at Marquette Beach in Gary
Award-winning chef feeds hospital workers, helps local farmers
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
IL National Guard winds down service at COVID-19 testing sites
IHSA revises Phase 4 guidelines for high school sports
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting in May
Show More
Barber shop helps coworker who lost everything in house fire
Young COVID-19 survivor returns home to dance with life again
Man shot while driving crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway: CPD
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday
Madigan calls to remove Stephen Douglas imagery from Capitol
More TOP STORIES News