cps

Chicago Public Schools mask mandate expected to continue despite city, state lifting restrictions

Face mask requirement in CPS schools included in CTU safety agreement
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mask mandate Chicago: City to lift COVID restrictions with state

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-area schools continue to decide individually if masks will continue to be required, as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker asks the state Supreme Court to step in to keep his school mask mandate in place.

Chicago Public Schools students and staff will still be required to wear masks. There is a Chicago Board of Education meeting Wednesday morning to vote on a resolution to ratify the current district safety measures, including universal masking

The Chicago Teachers Union pointed out that their recently bargained agreement with CPS schools requires masks in schools until Aug. 26.

SEE MORE: Chicago mask and vaccine mandate to lift for some in line with state's plan

So far, school officials will continue to abide by that agreement, even after the city and state lift their indoor masking mandates; although, talk is ongoing.

"CPS will be able to make some of those decisions, but we will be, obviously, continuing to consult with them, just as we do with all of the other districts and the other schools here in Chicago," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner.

The teachers union said in a statement that it is glad CPS will continue to honor the safety agreement for which their members sacrificed four months of pay.

CPS said close to 53% of students ages 12 and up and more than 91% of CPS staff members are fully vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopface maskcoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolschicago teachers union
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CPS
Parent feedback sought on CPS calendar; year could start earlier
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
CPS renames Lakeview school after Harriet Tubman
School mask policies in chaos after ruling, parents plan protests
TOP STORIES
Mask mandate Chicago: City to lift some COVID restrictions with state
White Palace Grill temporarily shut down over safety concerns
2 critically injured in multi-vehicle I-57 crash
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
8 NW suburban mayors fight railroad merger
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
'Littlest Defector' offers unique perspective on Ukraine crisis
Show More
'Twosday' won't happen again for another 400 years
Meet some of the 'Idol' Season 20 hopefuls
Chicago Weather: Cold, blustery Wednesday
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees frontman, dies at 57
More TOP STORIES News