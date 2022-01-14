Chicago Public Schools students to walkout in protest over return to in-person learning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago Public Schools students aren't happy about the return to schools and are planning to walk out in protest Friday.The students feel like their voices were not heard in discussions over COVID safety measures.At 12:30 p.m., students at 20 CPS schools are planning to walk out of school in protest over the return to in-person learning and head to CPS headquarters in the Loop.One mother ABC7 spoke with is concerned that her daughter is back in the classroom.Mylissa Genaro claims promised weekly testing isn't happening. Plus, she says her daughter told her that students at Taft High School were fighting just before water began gushing out of a boys bathroom.She shared video of what appears to be unsupervised students playing in hallways flooded with water.There's all these kids not enough teachers, not enough substitute teachers," Genaro said. They're all going into the gym. How is that preventing the spread?In an email, a CPS spokesperson responded, in part, saying: "A bathroom at Taft Freshman Academy was vandalized...Taft engineers and custodial staff have cleaned the area. The matter is under investigation."Meanwhile, the student walkout is being planned by the Chicago Radical Youth Alliance.