chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools cancels class for 4th day Monday as negotiations continue with CTU

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

CPS parents in limbo as district, CTU continue negotiations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools has canceled classes again for Monday as the standoff with the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID protocols continues into a second week.

Monday marks the fourth straight day CPS students have been out of class. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke confidently all weekend about reaching a deal, but no agreement has been reached despite both sides negotiating overnight.


Mayor Lightfoot and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez released a joint statement Sunday night saying, "Out of fairness and consideration for parents who need to prepare, classes will be canceled again Monday. Although we have been negotiating hard throughout the day, there has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class tomorrow. We will continue to negotiate through the night and will provide an update if we have made substantial progress."



Janet Luszczky, the mother of a sixth-grade boy, said she's concerned about her son's education.

"I fear that he is slipping away from the momentum that he had in the beginning of the year," Luszczky.

In its own statement Sunday, the CTU said, "The Union wants to reassure the parents and guardians of Chicago that we will remain at the bargaining table until we reach an agreement that will return us all to in-person learning safely and equitably."


This comes after the union proposed Chicago teachers be in buildings this week, handing out digital devices and signing up students for COVID-19 testing in order to start remote learning on Wednesday with the goal of returning to in-person instruction on January 18.

RELATED: Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately? | What you need to know

Teachers said they want to be in school but believe CPS schools needs to ramp up testing like local private schools have. The Chicago Teachers Union held a press conference Saturday afternoon to discuss their latest proposal to the mayor's CPS team.

CTU's proposal also requests that CPS randomly test at least 10% of the student and staff population every week at every school. That program would allow students to opt-out. The proposal would also require CPS to pause in-person learning for 14 days and transition fully to remote instruction citywide if the COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chicago increases for seven consecutive days, remains at 15% higher than the rate from one week prior for each of those days and reaches 10% or greater on the seventh day.

RELATED: Plainfield school district cancels class Monday due to 'spiking number of bus drivers with COVID'


CTU members also requested that any school with 25% or more of its staff out due to COVID-19 cases or exposures for two consecutive days will be transitioned to remote learning. For schools with 100 or more employees, a transition to remote learning will take place if those cases reach 20%.

They also introduced rules for remote learning if student exposures reach certain percentages. Elementary schools would transition to remote learning if more than 30% of students are instructed to quarantine or isolate. High schools and departmentalized middle school programs would go remote if more than 25% of the total student population had received such instruction.

While CPS agreed on some of the terms, even considering remote learning on a school-by-school basis, the proposal, ultimately rejected as Mayor Lightfoot and CPS do not agree with CTU on delaying students' return to the classrooms.

Appearing on "Meet the Press on Sunday, Lightfoot said, "This walkout by the teachers union, which is illegal has had cascading negative ripple effects not only on the students and their learning, and their social and emotional welfare, but also on the families themselves."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplori lightfootcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus testingcps
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
CPS cancels classes for Monday as negotiations continue: district
Mayor Lightfoot, CPS CEO reject latest proposal 'we will not relent'
CPS, CTU discussions continue; Lightfoot hopeful for deal soon
CPS cancels school for 3rd day amid impasse with CTU
TOP STORIES
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Is Matt Nagy fired? Fans speculate future of Chicago Bears
Family tried to punish North Chicago boy, 6, before death: state
Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side: police
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Nurse who battled leukemia as child shares importance of blood donors
District 202 cancels class due to spike in 'bus drivers with COVID'
Show More
'Pancake ice': What is this winter wonder?
34 rescued after ice separates from main shore on Green Bay
Chicago Weather: Flurries end, clearing and cold Monday
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Many doctors disagree with Moderna about need for 2nd booster
More TOP STORIES News