Grayslake teen among 3 University of Oklahoma students killed in crash while storm chasing

TONKAWA, Okla. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man from suburban Grayslake is among three University of Oklahoma students killed while returning home from storm chasing.
Gavin Short was a passenger in a Volkswagen Tiguan that crashed on Interstate 35 near Tonkowa, Oklahoma late Friday night, according to highway patrol.
The vehicle was being driven by Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas. The other passenger is identified as Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, police said.
The students were returning home from storm chasing in Kansas when their car hydroplaned and was struck by a semi truck, officials said.
All three were meteorology students at the university which released the following statement:
The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families.
