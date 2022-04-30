severe weather

Chicago weather: Storms could turn severe with high winds, hail, tornadoes possible

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Storm system that powered through Kansas with twisters heads toward Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under the threat of severe weather this weekend as several rounds of storms are expected to sweep through.

The Chicago area could see heavy rain, gusty winds and hail on Saturday with the possibility of some tornadoes, said ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra.

FULL FORECAST: Watch the latest 7-day outlook
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather on Saturday - a level 2 out of 5. There is a 5% probability of a tornado within 25 miles of any given point in the Chicago area on Saturday, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said Friday.

The system heading toward the Chicago area already hit Kansas on Friday and the images coming out of there are terrifying.

Video shows powerful twisters ripping through the town of Andover, a suburb of Wichita. You can see debris flying and power lines sparking as the funnel rips through everything in its path. Much of the city is now without power. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

Several rounds of showers and storms are expected to develop Saturday with the potential to turn severe. Threat of storms on Saturday afternoon and evening are contingent on morning destabilization of atmosphere, which scattered storms on Saturday morning may act to inhibit. All storm threats possible, but high winds are most likely, Dutra said.

Scattered showers and storms are possible earlier Saturday. Rumbles of thunder won't be surprising, but the better chance for severe weather will be in the later afternoon and evening.

Storms will originate back near I-39 around the 3:00 p.m. timeframe. They likely will not make it to the Chicago area until closer to 5:00 p.m. It will then hit northwest Indiana in the 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. timeframe.

Weather Alerts | Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar | DuPage County Radar | Will County Radar | Lake County Radar (IL) | Kane County Radar | Northwest Indiana Radar


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercook countydupage countykane countywill countylake countylake county indianakankakee countydekalb countymchenry countythunderstormstormtornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEVERE WEATHER
Chicago weather: Severe storms could bring tornadoes Saturday
OSHA releases findings after deadly IL Amazon warehouse collapse
Chicago severe weather possible for parts of area
Showers, storms dump over 1 inch of rain on parts of Chicago area
TOP STORIES
Whole Foods closing Englewood store: 'It's a devastating blow'
Chicago Bears make picks in 2022 NFL Draft
VIDEO: Baseball players hit ground after shots fired near St. Rita HS
Girl, 3, dies in South Side apartment fire, CFD says
No bail for man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall
Sox honor retired nurse who flew to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees
Violence Interrupters patrol CTA Red Line trains for 2nd time
Show More
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Woman, 64, forced out of Mercedes in River West carjacking
Anna Valencia allegations need to be investigated, former IG says
Ex-lab monkeys get new life at WI sanctuary
Elk Grove Bowl closing after nearly 60 years
More TOP STORIES News