Chicago weather: Storms could turn severe with high winds, hail, tornadoes possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is under the threat of severe weather this weekend as several rounds of storms are expected to sweep through.The Chicago area could see heavy rain, gusty winds and hail on Saturday with the possibility of some tornadoes, said ABC7 Meteorologist Greg Dutra.According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather on Saturday - a level 2 out of 5. There is a 5% probability of a tornado within 25 miles of any given point in the Chicago area on Saturday, ABC7 Meteorologist Cheryl Scott said Friday.The system heading toward the Chicago area already hit Kansas on Friday and the images coming out of there are terrifying.Video shows powerful twisters ripping through the town of Andover, a suburb of Wichita. You can see debris flying and power lines sparking as the funnel rips through everything in its path. Much of the city is now without power. So far, there have been no reports of injuries.Several rounds of showers and storms are expected to develop Saturday with the potential to turn severe. Threat of storms on Saturday afternoon and evening are contingent on morning destabilization of atmosphere, which scattered storms on Saturday morning may act to inhibit. All storm threats possible, but high winds are most likely, Dutra said.Scattered showers and storms are possible earlier Saturday. Rumbles of thunder won't be surprising, but the better chance for severe weather will be in the later afternoon and evening.Storms will originate back near I-39 around the 3:00 p.m. timeframe. They likely will not make it to the Chicago area until closer to 5:00 p.m. It will then hit northwest Indiana in the 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. timeframe.