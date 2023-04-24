Activists seek upgraded charges for 2 teens in West Garfield Park crash that killed baby

Activists are calling on Kim Foxx to upgrade charges against two teens in a West Garfield Park, Chicago crash that killed baby Cristian Uvidia.

Woman and 2 girls, 15 and 7 years old, treated for injuries hospital after crash involving stolen car: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side community is outraged over the misdemeanor charges for two teens who allegedly stole a car and then crashed it into another vehicle, killing a 6-month-old baby.

Chicago police said the suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were each charged with just one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing in the West Garfield Park crash that left 6-month-old Cristian Uvidia dead and three others injured.

The crash happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard at about 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. A stolen Hyundai was traveling westbound on Washington when it struck a pickup truck, which was traveling southbound on North Kostner Avenue.

Police said a 34-year-old woman and two girls, 15 and 7 years old, who were inside the pickup truck, were treated for injuries.

Community activists said the charges related to the crash do not fit the crime.

"I'm asking State's Attorney Kim Foxx and anybody in the State's Attorney's office to upgrade the charges to reckless homicide. You knew you stole that vehicle. You know you was driving reckless down that street. But yet, you still out here on the streets on a misdemeanor," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

A GoFundMe for Cristian's family has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

CPD's investigation is ongoing.

