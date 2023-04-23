2 teens face misdemeanors in stolen car crash that killed baby, hurt 3 others in West Garfield Park

34-year-old woman and 2 girls, 15 and 7 years old, were treated for injuries hospital: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens have been charged after a 6-month-old boy was killed and three others were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle on Chicago's West Side last week, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 4400 block of West Washington Boulevard at about 5:06 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. A stolen Hyundai was traveling westbound on Washington when it struck a pickup truck, which was traveling southbound on North Kostner Avenue.

Three children and one adult, who were in the pickup truck, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Cristian Uvidia, 6 months old, died from his injuries, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. Police said a 34-year-old woman and two girls, 15 and 7 years old, were treated for injuries at the hospital.

A 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, who were in the Hyundai, each face one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing, police said.

A GoFundMe for Cristian's family has been set up to help pay for his funeral.

CPD's investigation is ongoing.

