Father dead, his 2 children injured after hand grenade blast at Crown Point, Indiana home: police

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead and his two children are injured after a hand grenade detonated at a home in Northwest Indiana on Saturday evening, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to an explosion in the Lakes of the Four Seasons community in Crown Point just before 6:30 p.m.

A family was going through a grandfather's belongings at home in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive, when they found a hand grenade, police said. Someone reportedly pulled the pin on the grenade, and it detonated.

Police found a man unresponsive at the scene, and he was later pronounced dead. His two children, an 18-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, were transported to a local hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine whether there may be other explosives. The Lake County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives and CSI unit are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the explosion.