WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person dead after struck by CTA Blue Line train near Illinois Medical District: Chicago police

Blue Line service temporarily suspended between Pulaski and LaSalle

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, April 9, 2023 10:55AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is dead after being struck by a CTA train early Sunday morning on Chicago's Near West Side, police said.

Police said a male person of an unknown age was struck by a CTA Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at about 4 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department pronounced the victim, who was severed in his mid-body, dead on the scene.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

CTA said Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Pulaski and LaSalle due to a police investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW