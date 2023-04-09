Person dead after struck by CTA Blue Line train near Illinois Medical District: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person is dead after being struck by a CTA train early Sunday morning on Chicago's Near West Side, police said.

Police said a male person of an unknown age was struck by a CTA Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue at about 4 a.m. The Chicago Fire Department pronounced the victim, who was severed in his mid-body, dead on the scene.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.

CTA said Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Pulaski and LaSalle due to a police investigation.

Police did not immediately provide further information.