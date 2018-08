Chicago Police are looking for a robber who held up a CTA bus driver at gunpoint Friday night.Witnesses said the robbery happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at East 108th Street and South Torrence Avenue in the East Side neighborhood.It is unknown if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the robbery.The driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver's condition is unknown.Police did not report if the robber got away with any money or valuables.