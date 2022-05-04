Man says group robbed him at knifepoint at Roosevelt CTA station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man told Chicago police he was punched and robbed at knifepoint at the CTA Roosevelt station Wednesday morning.The 25-year-old man told police that he was on the elevator at the station at about 12:41 a.m. when four male suspects got on with him and took his property at knifepoint.The man said he was struck in the face as the suspects took his backpack, which contained his wallet and other miscellaneous items.Police said the suspects fled on a northbound Red Line train. Four people were taken into custody for questioning at the Clark and Division stop.The victim refused EMS treatment. Area Three detectives are investigating.