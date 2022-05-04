Man says group robbed him at knifepoint at Roosevelt CTA station

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man says group robbed him at knifepoint at Roosevelt CTA station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man told Chicago police he was punched and robbed at knifepoint at the CTA Roosevelt station Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old man told police that he was on the elevator at the station at about 12:41 a.m. when four male suspects got on with him and took his property at knifepoint.

The man said he was struck in the face as the suspects took his backpack, which contained his wallet and other miscellaneous items.

Police said the suspects fled on a northbound Red Line train. Four people were taken into custody for questioning at the Clark and Division stop.

The victim refused EMS treatment. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopchicago crimerobberyctaarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Suspect in carjacking, chase that prompted NU lockdown charged
How May 4 became Star Wars Day
Mayor pushes back on reports Bally's is Chicago casino frontrunner
1 in custody after police break up River North fight
Show More
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Chicago expected to move to 'medium' COVID risk level soon: Arwady
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Wednesday
IL prepared to help out-of-state women if Roe v. Wade overturned
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
More TOP STORIES News