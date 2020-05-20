coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Chicago: Bus driver becomes 5th CTA employee to die from COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bus operator is the fifth CTA employee to die of COVID-19, CTA officials announced Tuesday.

The employee was a bus operator who joined the CTA in 2012, CTA said. The agency did not release the employee's name.

"The entire CTA family extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of this dedicated bus operator," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We will collectively remember and honor this employee's service and commitment to Chicagoans and our city."

Illinois health officials announced 146 new deaths and 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Bringing the statewide total to 98,030, including 4,379 deaths.

Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday he's "optimistic that we're falling from a peak" as Illinois leads the country's most populous states in coronavirus testing per capita over the last seven days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisbus drivercta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Illinois may be 'falling from a peak' of COVID-19 infections, Pritzker says
WATCH: Chicago doctor's passionate plea to residents before Illinois reopens
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL GOP lawmakers set to challenge Pritzker's stay-at-home order
Chicago running club draws up plan to reopen lakefront
How dental visits may change in response to COVID-19
High water levels continue to plague Willis Tower; close roads in city, suburbs
10K evacuated as river dams break in central Michigan
Virtual divorces offer alternative for couples splitting up during COVID-19
Body found at CA beach days after WWE star went missing
Show More
El Chapo envoy in Chicago, Margarito Flores, plays COVID card to get out of jail
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler by the lake Wednesday
Horace Grant says Michael Jordan lied in 'Last Dance,' calls him 'snitch'
CDC releases pool operating guidelines amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News