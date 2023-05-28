CTA bus hits woman near Grant Park: CPD

A CTA bus hit a woman along East Ida B. Wells Drive near Grant Park in the Loop Saturday, Chicago police say. Suenos was wrapping up nearby.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A CTA bus hit a 26-year-old woman Saturday night near Grant Park in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The bus side-swiped the woman as it was making a turn just before 9:45 p.m. in the 400-block of East Ida B. Wells Drive, according to CPD.

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend events: Enjoy Navy Pier fireworks, food and music festivals across city

Chicago fire crews took her to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, with a minor injury to her left shoulder, CPD said.

The two-day Suenos Festival is bringing thousands to Grant Park this Memorial Day weekend. The event celebrates Latin culture, and was expected to conclude about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to its website.