Memorial Day weekend events: Enjoy Navy Pier fireworks, food and music festivals across city

Looking for things to do in Chicago this weekend? Check out te Navy Pier fireworks, the Belmont Sheffield Music Festival and the Suenos Festival.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's always remarkable to see Chicago come alive on Memorial Day weekend every year, and that has certainly been the case on Saturday, no matter what part of the city you're in.

It's been a special atmosphere with people at every corner you look.

Thousands of people have been bringing the energy to the Suenos Festival in Grant Park, which celebrates Latin culture with a full slate of music and delicious locally-made Latin food. That's going on all day Saturday and Sunday.

Plenty of action is also going on across the North Side with the Belmont Sheffield Music Fest happening on Saturday. The festival includes all kinds of live music and treats from the Lakeview area.

"It's really fun, I like it. All of these places are actually cool," Gabe Anderson said.

ABC7 caught up with some people there who were pleasantly surprised to come across the party in their neighborhood.

"We actually didn't know about this festival at all. Strolling by, thought it looked pretty cool, decided we wanted to check it out," said Sophia Elsen, who lives nearby.

The North Side will also be buzzing with the Chicago Cubs hosting a game there on Saturday. Back in the downtown area, people have already been finding the perfect spot to watch the fireworks from Navy Pier.

Those fireworks will blast off around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.