attack

Chicago man charged in Red Line hammer attack, arrested in Lakeview, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Man charged in CTA hammer attack, arrested in Lakeview: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Chicago man was charged after a 50-year-old man was hit with a hammer on the CTA Red Line near the Clark and Division stop in the Gold Coast early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the battery was reported just after 5:10 a.m. in the 1200-block of North Clark Street.

The victim was riding the Red Line when an unknown male suspect, who police later identified as Curtis Tyler, came up and hit him with a hammer, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Man charged in pistol-whipping CTA Blue Line attacks, Chicago police say

The man suffered a laceration to the forehead and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Tyler was arrested just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue in Lakeview.

SEE MORE: Man hit by object, possibly a hammer, on Red Line in Gold Cast, Chicago police say

He was charged with aggravated battery, theft, carrying a weapon on the CTA and public indecency, police said.

He's next due in court Wednesday.

Howard-bound Red Line trains had some delays after the incident.

