Man charged in pistol-whipping CTA Blue Line attacks, Chicago police say

Woman attacked near Western Blue Line stop
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Suspect in custody in Blue Line pistol-whipping attacks: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with two pistol-whipping attacks on the CTA Blue Line this week.

Officers took a male into custody and allegedly recovered an airsoft gun in his backpack, Chicago police said Friday.

Darren Muldrow was arrested just after 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 1100-block of North State Street, Chicago police said Saturday.

He was charged with aggravated battery of a transit employee, aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and replica firearms/pellet guns, according to CPD.

He's next due in court Sunday.
The latest attack happened Wednesday morning on a Blue Line train on the Northwest Side.

About 9 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was on a northbound train in the 1900-block of North Western Avenue when a male approached her and hit her in the head and arm with a gun, police said. The woman was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.

Police said a similar attack happened on a platform of the Blue Line Clinton stop on Monday. Surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with both attacks were released Wednesday.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
