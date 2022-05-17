guns

CPD possibly thwarts CTA crime after man arrested, gun recovered near 87th Street Red Line stop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CTA crime likely thwarted after man arrested; gun recovered: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police might have prevented a violent incident on the CTA early Tuesday morning.

A man standing on the 87th Street Red Line platform, in the 100-block of West 87th Street, just after 12:15 a.m., said another man pointed a gun at him.

Chicago police quickly found someone matching the suspect's description. They recovered a gun, and took him into custody, police said.

RELATED: South Loop safety meeting zeros in on CTA crime, which is up compared to last year

The victim was not injured.

So far this year, as of last month, CTA-related crime had increased 40% compared to the same period last year. Battery is up 60%, and theft is up 80%. Though crime is up from last year, officials said the number of criminal incidents are about half of what they were pre-pandemic

Related topics:
chicagochathamchicago crimechicago violencectaguns
