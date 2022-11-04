Man charged with stabbing man on board CTA Red Line train near North, Clybourn stop

Corey Bulliox, 49, of Chicago, is now charged with stabbing a man on a CTA Red Line train near North and Clybourn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man is now charged in a stabbing incident Thursday on a Red Line train on the city's North Side.

CTA said just after 5:20 a.m., Chicago police and fire officials responded to the North and Clybourn station after reports of a disturbance onboard a southbound Red Line train.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Chicago police said a male suspect had approached a 40-year-old man and grabbed his property. The suspect then stabbed the man in the abdomen and thigh.

The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody, police said.

Corey Bulliox, 49, is now charged with aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon.

The victim was left in serious condition.