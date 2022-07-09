chicago shooting

Person of interest in custody after man shot on CTA Red Line train, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man injured in CTA Red Line shooting on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that happened on the CTA Red Line Friday afternoon in Park Monor on the South Side.

Police say it happened at 69th Street when someone walked up to the 21-year-old victim on the train and shot him in the shoulder.

The man is said to be in fair condition.

A person of interest is being questioned, according to police.

Red line service has been suspended between 63rd and 95th streets because of police activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopark manorchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingctachicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
1 killed in Back of the Yards shooting, CPD says
4 shot in West Side drive-by, Chicago police say
14-year-old boy shot while riding in car on South Side, police say
4 shot on Near West Side near United Center: CPD
TOP STORIES
Crimo family had multiple contacts with police before mass shooting
Highland Park shooting orphan doesn't know parents are dead: ABC News
Will parents face legal trouble in July 4 attack? EXPLAINED
Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79
Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight
Woman found dead in North Side alley ruled homicide after fall: ME
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Show More
Boy paralyzed in parade shooting now conscious, asking to see twin
Festivals in Chicago this summer: See list of events in city, suburbs
Chicago abortion rights supporters, opponents react to Biden's EO
Man recounts seeing parade gunman on roof, narrowly escaping gunfire
Chicago Weather: Cloudy early, clearing late
More TOP STORIES News