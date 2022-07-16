CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform early Saturday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.
Two men got into a fight at about 4:39 a.m., police said. One man struck the other on his back with a sharp object. The offender then fled the scene on foot.
SEE ALSO | CTA employee found dead on tracks; Brown, Orange line service delayed in Loop, authorities say
The victim, 40 years old, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a laceration to the back, police said.
There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in South Loop, Chicago police say
STABBING
TOP STORIES
Show More