Man stabbed on CTA Red Line platform in South Loop, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line platform early Saturday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

Two men got into a fight at about 4:39 a.m., police said. One man struck the other on his back with a sharp object. The offender then fled the scene on foot.

The victim, 40 years old, was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with a laceration to the back, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
