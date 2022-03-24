CTA trains on Red, Brown and Purple Express lines halted on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has temporarily suspended service on several train lines on the North Side Thursday morning, the agency said.Chicago police said a train signal fell onto the CTA tracks in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue, knocking out power to the track.Service on the Red Line has been temporarily suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton. Trains are running between Howard and Thorndale, and between Fullerton and 95th A shuttle buss is available from Thorndale to Chicago.Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Irving Park and the Loop. Trains are operating only between Kimball and Irving Park. A shuttle bus from Irving Park to Clark/Lake is available.The Purple Line Express service has been temporarily suspended. Normal Purple Line service between Linden and Howard is continuing.Further details on how long the closure may last were not immediataly available.