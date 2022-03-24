Traffic

CTA trains on Red, Brown and Purple Express lines halted on North Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has temporarily suspended service on several train lines on the North Side Thursday morning, the agency said.

Chicago police said a train signal fell onto the CTA tracks in the 900-block of West Belmont Avenue, knocking out power to the track.

Service on the Red Line has been temporarily suspended between Thorndale and Fullerton. Trains are running between Howard and Thorndale, and between Fullerton and 95th A shuttle buss is available from Thorndale to Chicago.

Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Irving Park and the Loop. Trains are operating only between Kimball and Irving Park. A shuttle bus from Irving Park to Clark/Lake is available.

The Purple Line Express service has been temporarily suspended. Normal Purple Line service between Linden and Howard is continuing.

Further details on how long the closure may last were not immediataly available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolakeviewcta
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Full list of free gas Chicago locations as traffic builds up
Ravinia releases full 2022 schedule
In 1st full year of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago lost over 91K residents
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
Round Lake Beach police officer shoots at boy holding fake gun
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
Show More
Legal experts to weigh in on last day of Jackson hearings
Biden, Western allies open 1st of 3 summits on Russian war
Oak Lawn home invaders pretending to sell candy caught on camera
St. Anthony Hospital worker charged with sexually abusing 2 patients
Chicago Weather: Chilly with rain/snow showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News