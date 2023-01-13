Chicago Cubs Convention tickets available for this weekend after 2-year pause

Cubs Convention schedule can be found at mlb.com

The Chicago Cubs Convention 2023 is this weekend at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. It did not happen for 2 years due to the COVID pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even though it's still 76 days away from the Chicago Cubs' home opener, North Side fans can still celebrate their favorite team this weekend.

The Cubs Convention opens at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Friday, after a two-year pause due to the COVID pandemic.

Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks, one of the new faces of the team, and Jennifer Martindale, the Cubs' senior vice president of marketing, joined ABC7 Chicago Friday morning to talk more about it.

Wicks said he was looking forward to seeing the team again and the fans this weekend.

