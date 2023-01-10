Chicago Cubs announce Coca-Cola returning to Wrigley Field

MLB team said products will include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Coca-Cola is coming back to Wrigley Field, the North Side team announced Tuesday.

The Chicago Cubs announced Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as a new Legacy Partner, establishing Coca-Cola as the official fan refreshment of the club, Wrigley Field and Sloan Park.

Coca-Cola was originally sold and advertised at Wrigley Field from 1927-81.

Fans will be able to enjoy an assortment of Coca-Cola products at Gallagher Way beverage stands, at all Sloan Park general concessions during Spring Training starting Feb. 25 and at all Wrigley Field general concessions as of March 30, the team said.

The products include Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade, DASANI and smartwater.

"We are proud to welcome Coca-Cola back to Wrigley Field and to begin a new tradition at Sloan Park and Gallagher Way," said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. "After being served at Wrigley Field for over 50 years, this long-term partnership reconnects two iconic American brands, providing Cubs fans with an array of great beverage choices."

