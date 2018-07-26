Cubs fan injured by fallen scoreboard piece

EMBED </>More Videos

A Cubs fan was injured while sitting in the bleachers at Tuesday night's game. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Cubs fan was injured while sitting in the bleachers at Tuesday night's game.

Chicago Police said the 19-year-old man was struck by a piece of debris from the scoreboard at about 8:50 p.m. as the Cubs played the Arizona Diamondbacks. The fan was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he received medical attention and was in good condition. A non-criminal police report was filed.

The man suffered a cut to his head that required several staples. He likely escaped more serious injury because he happened to be wearing a bucket on his head.
Cubs spokesman Julian Green told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the "debris" was a 6- to 8-inch pin that holds the numbered and lettered tiles into the historic, manually-operated scoreboard.

Green said the organization is looking into the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Chicago Cubsman injuredbaseballMLBArizona DiamondbacksCubsWrigleyvilleChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally shot by Lakemoor police ID'd; wanted for Pennsylvania homicide
PAWS Chicago issues urgent plea for adoptions, fosters
For-profit art schools abruptly close, leave students scrambling
Police: Girl, 17, sexually assaulted on SW Side
Minooka house for sale features ice rink, private beach
Rob Lowe asking $47 million for California estate
Lawndale girl, 1, dead of 'multiple injuries'
SB lanes of I-394 near Glenwood closed due to crash
Show More
Trump talks tariffs in Granite City, Illinois
Maurice Granton CPD shooting video released; questions remain
Rauner skips Trump's first presidential visit to Illinois
PHOTOS: Robbers strike at Homer Glen Shell station
Yacht owned by DeVos family vandalized
More News