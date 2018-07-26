Cubs fan injured by fallen scoreboard piece

A Cubs fan was injured while sitting in the bleachers at Tuesday night's game.Chicago Police said the 19-year-old man was struck by a piece of debris from the scoreboard at about 8:50 p.m. as the Cubs played the Arizona Diamondbacks. The fan was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he received medical attention and was in good condition. A non-criminal police report was filed.The man suffered a cut to his head that required several staples. He likely escaped more serious injury because he happened to be wearing a bucket on his head.Cubs spokesman Julian Green told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the "debris" was a 6- to 8-inch pin that holds the numbered and lettered tiles into the historic, manually-operated scoreboard.Green said the organization is looking into the incident.