Chicago Cubs postponed Friday due to inclement weather

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday's Chicago Cubs day game has been postponed due to inclement weather, the team said Friday morning.

The Cubs were set to face off against the New York Mets at 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Instead, the game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Saturday, at 7:05 p.m., after the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. game.

Gates for the make-up game will open approximately one hour before first pitch.

Separate tickets are required for each game. Fans must exit the ballpark after the completion of the first game. Mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app will automatically update with the makeup game information. No ticket exchange is necessary, the team said.

Visit www.cubs.com for the most up-to-date information on the Cubs schedule.

Rain was expected to move through the area throughout the day Friday.

