Tori Did That: Curls come to life at Philly's newest 'curly-hair-only' salon

By Amanda Brady
EMBED <>More Videos

Curls come to life at Tori Did That, Philly's curly-hair-only salon

PHILADELPHIA -- Tori McCutcheon first started focusing on curly hair three years ago, when she couldn't find someone in Philadelphia that could cut curly hair.

"I felt that there was definitely a lack of hair stylists that offered services for people like me", said McMutcheon.


Being a hairstylist herself, she knew that caring for curly hair was something that was never taught in hair school. S

he says, "They don't look at curly hair as education in hair school, it's still considered a niche, it's not expected for you to know".

She decided to teach herself by watching YouTube videos and practicing on friends.


She eventually opened her salon, Tori Did That, in June.

She says women have always been taught that straight hair is more polished and professional but she wants to help more women embrace their locks in an environment where they feel comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviblack owned businesslocalishsecretly awesome
TOP STORIES
Uvalde victims latest: Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack
Chicago moves to CDC's high risk level, along with several counties
Surgeon describes assault weapons' extreme trauma to kids' bodies
Family of unarmed 13-year-old shot by CPD files lawsuit
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
2 charged in Skokie murder, attempted murder of 2 young boys
'Goodfellas' and 'Field of Dreams' actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Show More
Several companies pull products linked to Jif peanut butter recall
FL school recognizes 1st African-American valedictorian, salutatorian
Illinois reports 6,358 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
LIVE RADAR: Chicago area under threat of severe weather for 2nd day
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
More TOP STORIES News