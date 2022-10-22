Adorable child awestruck when meeting favorite Disney character, Jack Skellington

PARIS -- A little girl was awestruck when she got to meet her favorite Disney character, Jack Skellington, at Disneyland Paris in France on October 3.

Mom Sian Cutler captured the adorable moment when the little girl, dressed as Sally, the lead female character in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, finally got to meet her idol.

She told Storyful that two-and-a-half-year-old Darcy had been "obsessed" with the film for months, and had hoped that she would meet Jack Skellington from the moment her parents booked the trip to Paris.

"She queued so patiently, waiting for him to come out, and was so excited to finally meet him and get his autograph," Cutler said, adding that the actor playing Skellington was "so kind, and engaged with her really well."

Cutler said that the encounter was "definitely a dream come true moment for [ Darcy ] " and that the little girl was already asking to go back to Disneyland.

