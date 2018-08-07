Cyclist, 5 police officers injured in Lake Shore Drive chase, crash

Five Chicago Police officers and a cyclist were injured during a chase and crash that ended in the Edgewater neighborhood.The chase began when a man driving a 2006 Mazda SUV hit the cyclist in the area of North Avenue and Clark Street, according to police. The man fled the scene by driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive. Police said the driver noticed that he was being followed so he slowed down and backed his car into the police vehicles when they were just north of Fullerton Avenue. He also hit another police car at Lake Shore Drive and Recreation.The driver then exited Lake Shore Drive and hit another police car while traveling north in the area of Clark Street and Rosemont Avenue, where the chase came to an end.Police said five officers involved in these crashes were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The driver in the chase was taken into custody and transported to St. Francis Hospital. The cyclist injured at the start of all this was taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries.Charges against the driver are pending.