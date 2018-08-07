Cyclist, 5 police officers injured in Lake Shore Drive chase, crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chicago Police officer was injured during a chase and crash that ended in the Edgewater neighborhood.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five Chicago Police officers and a cyclist were injured during a chase and crash that ended in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The chase began when a man driving a 2006 Mazda SUV hit the cyclist in the area of North Avenue and Clark Street, according to police. The man fled the scene by driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive. Police said the driver noticed that he was being followed so he slowed down and backed his car into the police vehicles when they were just north of Fullerton Avenue. He also hit another police car at Lake Shore Drive and Recreation.

The driver then exited Lake Shore Drive and hit another police car while traveling north in the area of Clark Street and Rosemont Avenue, where the chase came to an end.

Police said five officers involved in these crashes were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The driver in the chase was taken into custody and transported to St. Francis Hospital. The cyclist injured at the start of all this was taken to Northwestern Hospital with minor injuries.

Charges against the driver are pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecrashcar crashchicago police departmentofficer injuredEdgewaterChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Blackhawks legend Stan Mikita dies at 78
Lane Tech student reported missing from Lollapalooza killed by Metra train
2 toddlers struck by train, 1 fatally, in Portage
Car crashes into Elmhurst liquor store
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
2 Chicago bathrooms in running for America's best restroom
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets donations, gift
Show More
Body found in Chicago River in Loop
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Elon Musk tweets Tesla could go private; TSLA stock soars
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LaGuardia Airport
More News