Driver killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on South Side: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway crash around midnight on Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened near 95th Street, officials said.

SEE ALSO | Crews work on severed gas line overnight after car's fiery crash into Bloomingdale Chase bank

Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the crash or if there were any passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.