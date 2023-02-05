WATCH LIVE

fatal crash

Driver killed in Dan Ryan Expressway crash on South Side: Illinois State Police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 5, 2023 11:08AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway crash around midnight on Sunday, Illinois State Police said.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, happened near 95th Street, officials said.

Police have not said if anyone else was injured in the crash or if there were any passengers in the vehicle.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

