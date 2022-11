Dan Ryan Expressway crash sends 4 people to hospital, Chicago Fire Department says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night, according to Chicago fire officials.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on I-94 near 69th Street and involved multiple vehicles, CFD said.

Three people, including two in critical condition, were taken to UC Medical Center.

Another person was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, officials said.

The cause of the crash has not been released.