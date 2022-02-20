hit and run

Pedestrian killed in Dan Ryan Expressway hit-and-run near 35th Street, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pedestrian injured in Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Chicago's South Side Bridgeport neighborhood early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The person was hit just after 2:50 a.m. in the outbound express lanes near 35th Street, police said. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Troopers closed the Chinatown feeder ramp just after 6:20 a.m. to investigate the incident. Traffic was diverted to the local lanes until about 7:40 a.m., when the lanes reopened.

Police did not immediately identify the person who was hit and did not provide any information about the vehicle involved.

