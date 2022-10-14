Darrell Brooks calls for Waukesha parade attack case to be dismissed during 50-minute rant

Watch a livestream of the Darrell Brooks Waukesha massacre trial here when court is in session.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for the man accused of intentionally driving into a Wisconsin parade last November.

Darrell Brooks is accused of driving into the Waukesha Christmas parade route, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

Brooks, who has no legal training, is representing himself at the trial. He has repeatedly disrupted the court proceedings with defiant and outlandish behavior.

WATCH | Darrell Brooks rants that case should be dismissed

Brooks went on a tirade for 50 minutes Thursday morning, arguing that the case should be dismissed. He told Judge Jennifer Dorow that his right to a speedy trial was violated and that the trial shouldn't be taking place in Waukesha County due to bias. He also told the judge it was "treason" not to uphold her oath of office to honor his constitutional rights.

Jurors were not present for his speech.

Prior to that, Laura Thein from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group took the witness stand. Four members of the dance group were killed during the parade.

"I screamed either in my head or out loud. I don't know which. But I said What is he doing where is he going? And I knew if he was going down the center of the parade route. He was going to be hurting a lot of people and he wasn't going slow," Thein said.

Brooks cross-examined Thein, asking her, "So were you told by police that they were dead?"

"I could see, they were working on them and weren't getting anywhere," Thein said. "They were trying to get the heart started with the heart machines. Nothing was working."

More testimony is expected on Friday. You can watch a livestream of the trial on ABC7Chicago.com.