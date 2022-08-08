Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement

Bailey said Gov. JB Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police during West Loop announcement

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Darren Bailey picked up an endorsement Monday morning from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police.

The FOP made the announcement in the West Loop, as the Republican nominee for governor spoke at the police organization's building.

Bailey talked about his support for law enforcement, and he addressed rising crime across the state.

"Murders are up 60% in Chicago since the first year that Lightfoot and Pritzker took office. In 2021, Chicago's murder rate hit a multi-decade high. Just this weekend, over 52 people were shot in Chicago," Bailey said.

Bailey said he believes Gov. JB Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.

"There is a plan to try and address the crime in Chicago, so it doesn't filter out to the rest of this state," FOP President John Catanzara said.

Catanzara also said Monday he does not plan to run for mayor of Chicago, and will instead focus on getting reelected as FOP president.

The FOP backed Republican nominee for governor, and Aurora mayor, Richard Irvin before he lost in the primary.

The gubernatorial election takes place Nov. 8.