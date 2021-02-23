Illinois governor election could pit Gov. Pritzker against Darren Bailey, who criticized COVID-19-related executive orders

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6361075" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker is accused of violating a ruling, saying he does not have the authority to extend Illinois' emergency order due to the coronavirus beyond 30 days.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, who has been highly critical of Gov. JB Pritzker's executive orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said he's running for governor next year.Bailey, R-Xenia, said in a news release Monday he is a southern Illinois farmer who plans "to reform a state that has been broken and abandoned by career politicians who have lost touch with the needs of hardworking Illinoisans.""Illinois is in trouble. We have a massive deficit, some of the highest tax burdens in the entire nation, and skyrocketing unemployment," he said. "Add to that career politicians who have used a pandemic to destroy our local economy."He was elected to the state legislature in 2018.In May of 2020, Bailey was escorted from the House floor for not wearing a mask, which was mandatory under House and Senate rules established because of the pandemic.Bailey also sued Pritzker last year, claiming his emergency powers with regard to COVID-19 had only limited power and violated his civil rights.At the time, Pritzker's office called the suit a "political sideshow."also announced his candidacy for governor Feb. 15.The Republican primary election for Illinois governor will be held on March 15, 2022.