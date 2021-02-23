Illinois governor election could pit Gov. Pritzker against Darren Bailey, who criticized COVID-19-related executive orders

Bailey, R-Xenia, said in a news release Monday he is a southern Illinois farmer who plans "to reform a state that has been broken and abandoned by career politicians who have lost touch with the needs of hardworking Illinoisans."
"Illinois is in trouble. We have a massive deficit, some of the highest tax burdens in the entire nation, and skyrocketing unemployment," he said. "Add to that career politicians who have used a pandemic to destroy our local economy."
RELATED: Gov. Pritzker to appear in Clay County court over state's emergency order or face contempt, judge says
He was elected to the state legislature in 2018.
In May of 2020, Bailey was escorted from the House floor for not wearing a mask, which was mandatory under House and Senate rules established because of the pandemic.
Bailey also sued Pritzker last year, claiming his emergency powers with regard to COVID-19 had only limited power and violated his civil rights.
RELATED: Illinois Rep. Darren Bailey collapses on House floor, taken to hospital
At the time, Pritzker's office called the suit a "political sideshow."
Republican Paul Schimpf also announced his candidacy for governor Feb. 15.
The Republican primary election for Illinois governor will be held on March 15, 2022.