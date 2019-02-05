Dashcam video: Plane piloted by ex-Chicago police officer bursts into flames midair before crash

Dashcam video shows the moment a twin-engine Cessna 414A bursts into flames in midair before crashing into a Yorba Linda neighborhood.

YORBA LINDA, Calif. --


The footage shows the plane igniting as it falls from the sky, leaving a trail of dark smoke and flames.
The small plane lifted off from Fullerton Municipal Airport shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said the pilot, a 75-year-old retired Chicago police officer, flew the 1981 twin-engine Cessna 414A about 10 miles before he encountered some sort of mid-air issue. That's when the plane crashed into a Yorba Linda neighborhood.

There was one home that suffered the most fire damage. Witnesses said when they ran outside, they saw that home immediately engulfed in flames.

Four people were killed inside the house - two men and two women. The man flying the plane also died in the crash. Witnesses said the residents in the house were having a Super Bowl party and said they saw people escaping that home, screaming for family members they couldn't find.

An initial report on the cause of the crash is expected in the next five to 10 days. It may take up to one year to get a full report into the cause of the deadly crash.
