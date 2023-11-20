Illinois natives Lil Rel Howery, Ludacris star in 'Dashing Through the Snow' Christmas movie

Chicago comedian Lil Rel Howery and Illinois native actor Ludacris are starring in 'Dashing Through the Snow,' a new Disney+ Christmas movie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Christmas movie season is in full swing, and the latest one that just started streaming is "Dashing Through the Snow."

The movie stars Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, who is from Champaign, Illinois, and Lil Rel Howery, who is from Chicago. They joined ABC7 to talk about their Yuletide comedy.

Ludacris plays a dad with a grudge against the holiday, but he and his daughter discover the rollicking spirit of the season!

"I call everything this time of year 'Luda-Christmas,' including this movie," Ludacris said.

He plays the ultimate skeptic in the film, but that is a big departure from his real-life festive feelings.

"I'm the present day Scrooge," Ludacris said. "I love doing things that people will say, 'I would never have saw Luda in that character.' So that's exactly why I did it. That's what acting is all about."

Lil Rel Howery first got to know ABC7's Hosea Sanders at a Bud Billiken Parade a few years ago, which is an iconic Chicago tradition. Now, he's landed an iconic role in his new film.

"You know, I didn't know I was going to be Santa Claus," Howery said. "I'm excited, especially for my hometown of Chicago, to represent Chicago as the Black Santa. This is a perfect time for this very funny, humorous, healing movie."

The actors hope to send a message of joy with their film to Chicago and beyond.

"One of the biggest things I hope people take away, with me starring in this, I hope I inspire other Chicago artists, young people that dreams do come true," Howery said. "I'm playing Santa Claus in a Disney movie, and I'm from the West Side of Chicago."

"Dashing Through the Snow" is now streaming on Disney+.

"I'm gonna say you will laugh during this movie, and if you've ever gone through anything and had a little bit of trauma you might cry as well," Ludacris said. "And those are the type of movies, those emotional roller coasters, that stick with you for the rest of your life."

