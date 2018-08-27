JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Police have identified 24-year-old David Katz as the suspect in a shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday that left Katz and at least two others dead.
MADDEN TOURNAMENT SHOOTING
EA Sports confirmed that the shooting took place during a "Madden NFL 19" competition. The competition was being held at GLHF Game Bar, located at the Jacksonville Landing outdoor mall complex.
Authorities were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. local time after they say Katz opened fire with a single firearm.
In a video stream of the competition, a sound that appears to be gunshots can be heard before the stream cuts off.
A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.
Authorities said Katz died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BALTIMORE HOME RAIDED
Katz lives in south Baltimore, according to local media reports.
An upscale townhouse raided overnight by the FBI belongs to Katz's father, the Associated Press reports. The home is located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Reporters who gathered outside the house did not see the FBI removing any bags of evidence.
WHAT ELSE WE KNOW ABOUT KATZ
EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.
Police confirmed that Katz had won a Madden tournament in the past. They said he was staying in town for the game.
