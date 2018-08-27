MASS SHOOTING

Who is David Katz? What we know about the Jacksonville Madden shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore opened fire at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, killing at least two people before turning the gun on himself.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
Police have identified 24-year-old David Katz as the suspect in a shooting in Jacksonville on Sunday that left Katz and at least two others dead.

Here's everything we know about Katz so far.

MADDEN TOURNAMENT SHOOTING

EA Sports confirmed that the shooting took place during a "Madden NFL 19" competition. The competition was being held at GLHF Game Bar, located at the Jacksonville Landing outdoor mall complex.

Authorities were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. local time after they say Katz opened fire with a single firearm.



In a video stream of the competition, a sound that appears to be gunshots can be heard before the stream cuts off.

A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.

Authorities said Katz died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

BALTIMORE HOME RAIDED

Katz lives in south Baltimore, according to local media reports.

An upscale townhouse raided overnight by the FBI belongs to Katz's father, the Associated Press reports. The home is located near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Reporters who gathered outside the house did not see the FBI removing any bags of evidence.

WHAT ELSE WE KNOW ABOUT KATZ

EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

Police confirmed that Katz had won a Madden tournament in the past. They said he was staying in town for the game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES

Jacksonville shooting: Suspect, 2 others killed in Madden tournament shooting

What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldfloridagun violencemass shootingvideo game
Related
PHOTOS: Jacksonville video game tournament shooting response
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
MASS SHOOTING
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More mass shooting
Top Stories
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway; Outbound express lanes closed
Families mourning after 8 children killed in Little Village fire
Lane closures in effect for Lake Shore Drive resurfacing project
Kankakee boy, 8, dies of gunshot wound
'Everybody was screaming in fear': Chicagoans describe escape from Jacksonville shooting
Suspect, 2 others killed in Jacksonville Madden tournament shooting
Heart patient visited by Drake gets second birthday wish
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
Show More
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory for much of Chicago area Monday
Thousands of shoes distributed at anti-bait truck event
Hendricks shuts down Reds, Cubs win 9-0 to complete sweep
3 hospitalized after Naperville fire
More News