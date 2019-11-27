Debris falls on 2 cars in Loop, driver injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver was injured by falling debris from a scaffold in the Loop Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
The incident occurred in the 100-block of South Wacker Drive at about 7:38 a.m. Police said wooden-type debris fell off a construction scaffold and struck two vehicles, causing damage to them.
A driver of one of the vehicles injured his arm when the windshield of the vehicle was smashed. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The debris fell as a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Chicago area with winds gusting up to 60 mph.
No other injuries were reported.
