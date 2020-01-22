Personal Finance

How Texas couple erased more than $100K in debt in 2 years

DALLAS, Texas -- A Texas couple is sharing tips on how they managed to erase more than $100,000 in debt in two years, all with the help of their side hustles.

Anthony and Jhanilka Hartzog were $114,151 in debt and set a goal to pay it all off by Jhanilka's 30th birthday.

After looking at their expenses, the couple told Good Morning America they came up with budgets for everything from dining, entertainment and transportation, to even their pet.

But instead of just becoming frugal, they put in extra work to tackle the large sum of money.

"We increased our income as much as we can, so 9 to 5, we worked our normal jobs, and 5 to 10, we worked outside of that," Anthony said.

They picked up side hustles, including dog watching, renting out their cars and work at a gym.

READ ALSO: Atlanta Uber driver graduates after passenger pays off college debt
EMBED More News Videos

An Atlanta Uber driver achieved her dream of graduating from college after one of her passengers paid off her student debt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financedallastexas newsmoneymoneysaversave moneydebt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News