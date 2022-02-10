double murder

Search for Delphi Killer continues 5 years later: 'We know about you,' Indiana police supt. says

Abby, Libby Delphi: Girls, 13 and 14, murdered on Indiana hiking trail almost 5 years ago
By
Search for Delphi murders suspect continues 5 years later

DELPHI, Ind. (WLS) -- Nearly five years after the killing of two teenage girls, Indiana police said they may be closing in on the killer.

Abby Williams, 13, and 14-year-old Libby German were murdered on an Indiana hiking trail almost five years ago.

Their killer has been at large ever since.

The girls were last seen near a bridge in February of 2017.

Authorities said German recorded a haunting audio of their alleged killer's voice moments before their murder.

The person can be heard telling them to go "down the hill."

Authorities are issuing a new warning to the culprit Thursday.

"My resolve to catch him is as strong now as it was day 1," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. "But the difference now, between now and day 1, is we know about you - a lot about you. Today could be the day."

Indiana State Police are also urging anyone who may have communicated with the phony social media profile "anthony_shots" to come forward.

German's grandparents believe the teenager knew something wasn't right with the man she encountered, and that's why she recorded him.

Williams' mother, Anna, still can't imagine life without her daughter.

Both families are desperate for the one tip that will bring them closure.

Carter said he will forge ahead until the killer is found.
