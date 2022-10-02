About 80 migrants arrive in Des Plaines

As of last weekend, nearly 1,200 migrants bused into Chicago area from Texas

City leaders said state officials gave them the heads up that the migrants would be coming.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- About 80 migrants arrived Saturday in Des Plaines.

They are being given temporary housing.

Many of the migrants are seeking asylum due to dangerous situations in their home countries, Des Plaines officials said in a news release Saturday.

"I am proud to represent a community as diverse and welcoming as Des Plaines, and I am pleased that our state has the capacity and willingness to welcome these asylum seekers with dignity, compassion, and open arms," Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Gozckowski said.

As of last weekend, nearly 1,200 migrants had been bused into the Chicago area from Texas.