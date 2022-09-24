More than 1K migrants bused to Chicago area by Texas governor, city expects additional arrivals

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bused more than 1K migrants to the Chicago area. Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have pledged help.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are now 1,061 migrants who have been bused into the Chicago area from Texas.

They include individuals, families and children seeking refuge in the United States.

Chicago, Cook County and Illinois leaders have been pledging to help them with shelter and support.

The city said more migrants are expected to arrive soon.

