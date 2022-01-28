Richard 'Dick' Duchossois, Chicago horseracing icon and longtime Arlington Park owner, dies at 100

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Arlington Park International Racecourse owner Richard "Dick" Duchossois has died at the age of 100.According to a statement from his family, Duchossois "passed away peacefully" at his home in Barrington Hills on Friday.He rebuilt the racecourse after a fire destroyed it in 1985, making it into a world class facility with the famed "Arlington Million."The Chicago native and philanthropist was also a decorated war hero.