Richard 'Dick' Duchossois, Chicago horseracing icon and longtime Arlington Park owner, dies at 100

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Arlington Park International Racecourse owner Richard "Dick" Duchossois has died at the age of 100.
According to a statement from his family, Duchossois "passed away peacefully" at his home in Barrington Hills on Friday.
He rebuilt the racecourse after a fire destroyed it in 1985, making it into a world class facility with the famed "Arlington Million."
The Chicago native and philanthropist was also a decorated war hero.
