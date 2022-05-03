Education

Diocese of Joliet closing St. Dominic Catholic School in Bolingbrook at end of month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Bolingbrook Catholic school set to close after more than 50 years

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Some parents are upset with the Diocese of Joliet. A Catholic school is closing after more than 50 years.

St. Dominic Catholic School in Bolingbrook will close at the end of the month. The diocese says that's because of declining enrollment.

"The diocese of Joliet is not doing something that's right," Nicolette Bernhardt, parent and member of the school's advisory and pastoral council, said. "We teach our children to believe in fairness and to believe in honesty and we were not given fair and honest answers as to why they are closing our school."

In a statement, school administrators said: "Our enrollment goal for the upcoming school year was between 169 and 178 students, and we have registered 140 students so far for the fall. The deficit we face is too wide to fill with the resources we have."
