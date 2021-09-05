California wildfires

Dixie fire fatalities: First responder dies battling northern California blaze

Dixie fire is among largest California wildfires
EMBED <>More Videos

Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive Dixie Fire

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- A first responder assigned to the Dixie fire has died, CAL FIRE announced Saturday in an incident update.

A representative with CAL FIRE told ABC sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.

The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.
Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.

RELATED: Why scientists want to fight California fires with more fires

The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five northern California counties, and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.



The video in the media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfireswildfireu.s. & worldfirefighterscalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Lake Tahoe evacuees watching weekend with hope as fire slows
Why scientists want to fight CA fires with more fires
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
TOP STORIES
6 kids shot in 12 hours in Chicago gun violence: CPD
Deadly Evanston shooting leads to Skokie manhunt
CTA bus driver attacked, shot in Loop; 1 arrested, police say
Film with local ties highlights mental health, suicide prevention
Our Chicago: Over 500 Afghan refugees to settle in area
Army colonel says borders shut after apparent coup in Guinea
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Show More
What to know about COVID-19 variants
47 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend gun violence
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Los Bukis reunion concert sells out at Soldier Field
Chicago Weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday of Labor Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News