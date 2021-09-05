Dixie fire fatalities: First responder dies battling northern California blaze

GREENVILLE, Calif. -- A first responder assigned to the Dixie fire has died, CAL FIRE announced Saturday in an incident update.A representative with CAL FIRE told ABC sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five northern California counties, and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.