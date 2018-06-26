DNA evidence leads to DJ's arrest in teacher's 1992 killing

EMBED </>More Videos

Cold case murder arrest using ancestrial DNA in Lancaster County: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 25, 2018 (WPVI)

LANCASTER, Pa. --
Police used genealogical information from a close relative to identify the suspect in the rape and strangulation of an elementary school teacher in 1992 and charged him Monday with the long-unsolved killing.

A Lancaster County detective accused Raymond Charles Rowe, 49, a popular DJ, of beating Christy Mirack to death inside her home as she prepared to head to work teaching a sixth-grade class. She had suffered a broken jaw in addition to the strangulation and evidence of a violent sexual assault.

"We never let this case go, but investigators had run out of suspects," said Lancaster District Attorney Craig Stedman. "This has not been easy. But one of the reasons we've stuck with it and never forgotten it is it's so disturbing."

The DNA left at the crime scene by the assailant never triggered a match, and Rowe had not been a suspect during years of investigation, Stedman said.

In December 1992, Rowe lived about 4 miles from the apartment Mirack shared with a roommate. It's unclear if they knew each other.

Stedman recently hired a private company to use the DNA to search for relatives of the suspect and that process identified Rowe.

"This killer was at liberty from this crime, this brutal crime, for longer than Christy Mirack was on this earth alive," Stedman said at a news conference. "And they steered us in the path of holding him finally accountable."

An undercover operation at an elementary school where he was performing on May 31 as DJ Freez produced a water bottle and gum he had used, and state police subsequently established an alleged genetic match.

Rowe was arrested at his home Monday and charged with criminal homicide. Court records did not identify a defense attorney, and a message left at his DJ business was not immediately returned.

Authorities said Mirack was found wearing a coat and gloves, suggesting she was about to leave her home when she was killed. A wooden cutting board, believed to have been used to attack her, was found by her body.

The principal of her elementary school, concerned Mirack had not shown up for work four days before Christmas and was not answering calls, discovered the body on her living room floor and called 911.

An autopsy found wounds to her neck, back, upper chest and face.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscold caseDNAarrestmurderu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News